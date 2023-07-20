SNCO Commissioners approve price cap for Family Park

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation have approval to go forth with the "Family Park" plan
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners Thursday checked in on updated plans for the new Family Park at 21st and Urish.

They approved starting contract negotiations to set a guaranteed maximum price. SNCO Parks and Rec says Phase I includes pickleball courts, a destination-style playground, washrooms, and an open-air shelter. Future additions could include a dog park and trails connecting the facilities to the nearby neighborhood.

The department says its current priority is getting the park and the Oakland pool projects done. They expect each to account for $4 million of its $10 million budgeted for projects.

Court sides with former KHP Superintendent in sexual harassment lawsuit
Summer is coming to an end and families are getting their kids registered for school.
Topeka students and families are preparing to head back to school
