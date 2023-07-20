SNCO Commissioners approve price cap for Family Park

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Commissioners Thursday checked in on updated plans for the new Family Park at 21st and Urish.

They approved starting contract negotiations to set a guaranteed maximum price. SNCO Parks and Rec says Phase I includes pickleball courts, a destination-style playground, washrooms, and an open-air shelter. Future additions could include a dog park and trails connecting the facilities to the nearby neighborhood.

The department says its current priority is getting the park and the Oakland pool projects done. They expect each to account for $4 million of its $10 million budgeted for projects.

