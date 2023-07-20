Santa Fe Trail announces new Superintendent for 2023-24 school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Santa Fe Trail USD 434 Board of Education announces its new superintendent for the 2023-2024 academic year.

USD 434 officials said Faith Flory will assume the position of Superintendent of Schools in August for the 2023-2024 school year. Flory was chosen as the Superintendent of Schools in December 2022. With the start of the academic year in August, Flory will mark her 20th year in the field of education, having dedicated her entire career to Santa Fe Trail.

According to USD 434 officials, Flory joined the district in 2004 as a High School Social Science Teacher and has since made valuable contributions to the profession of education. Alongside her teaching role, Flory actively coached volleyball, sponsored various school clubs, and served on numerous educational committees, all aimed at enhancing school improvement efforts. In 2017, she took on the role of Curriculum Coordinator, progressing to become the Director of Curriculum and Instruction in 2020. Her journey also involved serving as the Preschool Principle and, most recently, the Deputy Superintendent of Schools.

Officials with USD 434 indicated Flory has a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the University of Kansas. Additionally, she acquired building and district leadership licenses from Washburn University. Her pursuit of educational leadership excellence led her to participate in esteemed programs such as the Kansas Association of School Boards’ Building Operations and Leadership Development Program (BOLD), Greenbush Leadership Academy I and II, Teacher Leader Cadre I and II, and the University of Kansas’ National LeaderShape Program. Flory is also trained in the Jim Knight Instructional Coaching Model and is a member of the United School Administrators Association.

USD 434 officials noted throughout her career, Flory continues to demonstrate unwavering dedication to public education and Santa Fe Trail. She prides herself on her effective communication skills, problem-solving abilities, strategic planning expertise, and her commitment to shared leadership, all of which enable her to best serve students, staff and families. It is her top priority to ensure that the vision and goals of the Board of Education are fulfilled while serving the people of the district and community.

USD 434 officials said Flory is originally from Norton, Kan., where she graduated high school. She and her family now reside in southwest Douglas County near Lone Star. Her husband, Andy, is a Fire Captain for Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical. Together, they have two daughters, Sloane (8) and Charlotte (10). Flory finds joy in coaching and supporting her children’s sports and activities as well as traveling, cooking, exercising and cherishing quality time with her loved ones.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.