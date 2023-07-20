Riley County Health Department adds two additional opportunities to see “The First Day”

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Health Department is hosting two additional free screenings of the documentary film “The First Day: A Focus on the Beginning.”

Following the success of the first screening, which drew 25 attendees, the health department is excited to invite a larger audience to AMC Theaters in Manhattan on Tuesday, July 25 at 6:00 p.m. and Tuesday, August 1 at 6:00 p.m. These events aim to educate and engage community members in an important conversation about substance use prevention. The film is appropriate for audiences in middle school and older.

”The First Day: A Focus on the Beginning” is a 45-minute film that sheds light on the journey of Chris Herren, a former professional basketball player who became addicted to drugs. Herren is now an author, and wellness advocate. His story of recovery has inspired over one million people nationwide. In this documentary, Herren shares his vulnerability, highlighting profound connections with high school students who, in turn, courageously share their own stories of struggle and strength. By using the power of storytelling, “The First Day” addresses critical issues such as substance use, harmful behaviors, and mental wellness that impact school systems, communities, and individuals across the country on a daily basis.

The screenings are part of Riley County’s ongoing efforts to share information about the dangers of opioid use directly with youth, educators, parents, and community members.

”So we’re showing this film to hopefully get parents engaged in the conversation talking about substance use prevention with their children and just seeing a little insight on what some things they go through, through the school year, and it’s very important because a lot of parents are unaware of their students, struggles, and things like that through the school year.” said Asia Sampson, Community Health Educator for the Riley County Health Department.

The film screenings will be followed by a brief discussion facilitated by staff from Pawnee Mental Health and Riley County Health Department. Attendees are encouraged to stay and participate, as the discussion provides an opportunity to deepen understanding and explore strategies for substance use prevention.

