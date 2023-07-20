Power outage causes plane to crash in KC metro area, 1 injured

EDGERTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A power outage to a small plane caused it to crash in the KC metro area sending one man to a nearby hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, emergency crews were called to the 3500 block of W. 183rd St. in Edgerton - near 183rd and Waverly Rd. - with reports of a plane crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2000 Pietenpol fixed-wing, single-occupant plane piloted by Richard D. Roller, 68, of Olathe, had taken off nearby. For an unknown reason, however, the plane lost power.

KHP noted that Roller attempted to glide to a safe landing, however, the belly of the plane hit the ground and caused it to flip. The plane crashed into and landed in a construction area.

Officials said Roller was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

