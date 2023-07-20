Police investigating gunfire that strikes house and car in central Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police on Thursday morning were investigating a report of gunshots that struck a house and a car overnight in central Topeka.

The incident was believed to have occurred overnight in the 2100 block of S.W. Van Buren.

Officers were called to the scene around 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police told 13 NEWS at the scene that a house and car had been struck by gunfire.

Several yellow evidence markers could be seen in the center of the 2100 block of S.W. Van Buren.

Officials said police found several spent shell casings in the area.

No injuries were reported and no suspect information was available.

