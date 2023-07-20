Olathe woman pronounced dead following head-on collision

LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe woman has died following an afternoon head-on collision along a KC metro highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, emergency crews were called to the area of K-7 and 95th St. in Lenexa with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Holly J. Thomas, 49, of Olathe, had been headed north on the highway. Meanwhile, a 2008 Jeep Commander driven by Mia K. Reuter, 18, of Shawnee, had been headed south.

For an unknown reason, officials said Thomas’s vehicle crossed the highway’s median and entered the southbound lanes where she collided with Reuter’s Jeep head-on.

KHP said Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene while Reuter was taken to Overland Park Regional Hospital with suspected minor injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision.

