‘Oh my God’: Video shows rain, hail falling through roof at Walmart in Wisconsin

Video shows rain and hail falling through the roof of a Wisconsin Walmart. (Source: Courtany Amborn/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICE LAKE, Wis. (Gray News/TMX) - Video captured hail smashing through the roof of a Walmart store in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

The extreme weather reportedly forced the Walmart to close after rain could also be seen coming into the store and making a mess around the registers.

Courtnay Amborn shared the video where a woman is heard saying “Oh my God” as large amounts of hail are coming through the roof of the store.

According to reports, the storms swept through the area and brought heavy wind and large amounts of hail to neighborhoods while knocking down several trees.

The National Weather Service said there were reports of tennis ball-sized hail in the region.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

