No Stone Unturned Pediatric Therapy Center held a groundbreaking ceremony for new building

By Joseph Robben
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No Stone Unturned Pediatric Therapy Center held its groundbreaking ceremony today in Manhattan.

The new state-of-the-art therapeutic learning center is where children of all abilities will be able to receive care. The therapists work collaboratively on patients which is what makes it different than other centers. They have been renting since 2012 but the day has come when they will have their own home.

”It’s such an overwhelming day today I actually got up to speak and I looked out over the crowd and completely choked because my entire left brain shut down I was just so excited we worked so hard to get where we are and the amazing thing about it is how many people have come in and volunteered their time and their everything to be a part of what we’re doing and they believe in what we’re doing,” said Melinda Wolford, founder of No Stone Unturned.

The building should be completed around this time a year from now.

