Motorcycle quickly found following early-morning theft in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle stolen from Manhattan was quickly recovered in Junction City following an early-morning theft.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, officials were called to the 900 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found a 29-year-old man who reported his red 2005 Harley Davidson XL-883 motorcycle had been stolen.

RCPD noted that shortly after, the stolen bike was found by the Junction City Police Department.

The crime cost the victim about $2,800.

RCPD did not say anyone had been arrested for the crime and did not release any suspect information.

If anyone has information about the incident they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

