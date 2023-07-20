Motorcycle quickly found following early-morning theft in Manhattan

FILE
FILE(Riley County Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle stolen from Manhattan was quickly recovered in Junction City following an early-morning theft.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, officials were called to the 900 block of Vattier St. in Manhattan with reports of theft.

When law enforcement arrived, they said they found a 29-year-old man who reported his red 2005 Harley Davidson XL-883 motorcycle had been stolen.

RCPD noted that shortly after, the stolen bike was found by the Junction City Police Department.

The crime cost the victim about $2,800.

RCPD did not say anyone had been arrested for the crime and did not release any suspect information.

If anyone has information about the incident they should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Child arrested following armed robbery near Topeka burger joint
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Topeka native KJ Miller played a major role in Oklahoma Softball's National Championship win.
Topeka native played major role in Oklahoma Softball’s National Championship win
Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
Avoid the Area: Zeandale Rd. closed as crews respond to semi rollover

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
K-State officials said the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities has named Kansas...
K-State becomes finalist for national Innovation, Economic Prosperity awards
Gov. Kelly and local officials break ground on a new childcare facility in Great Bend on July...
Ground breaks on multi-million dollar childcare facility in Great Bend
Dispatcher Brenda Dill is honored with a blue butterfly and leaf for her role in helping a new...
Douglas Co. dispatcher helps expecting mom deliver baby at home
A WIBW viewer sent in this picture, showing how a severe thunderstorm knocked down a tree near...
Topekans reminded of important tips as crews continue storm debris clean-up