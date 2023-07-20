Mexican American artist to display work in TSCPL gallery through August

The exhibit is curated by Mauricio Zúñiga, a Kansas City artist hailing from Jalisco, Mexico.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jul. 19, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A celebration of Mexican American culture is on display a short drive from Fiesta Topeka.

The City of Topeka worked with the Mexican Consulate of Kansas City to bring a Mexican art exhibit to the Topeka-Shawnee County Public Library, just in time for Fiesta Topeka.

The exhibit is curated by Mauricio Zúñiga, a Kansas City artist hailing from Jalisco, Mexico. Zúñiga was in attendance for the opening.

“Inside those outside paintings, there are little stories you can capture by looking at them, studying the whole thing,” Zúñiga said. “That’s my main thing, I want people to make them their own pieces of artwork.”

“Simple Memories From a Routine Life” will run through August 30.

Mauricio Zuniga's work is on display.

