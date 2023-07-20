Mass Street escapes with comeback win in first round of TBT

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mass Street, a TBT team made up of KU men’s basketball alumni, pull off a thrilling comeback to defeat ‘We Are D3′ in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament (TBT).

We Are D3 led by as much as 12 points in the third quarter thanks to their offense, led by Adam Fravert’s 18 points, and stifling defense forcing 22 turnovers. Mass Street came back, tying the game at 62 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter in time for the Elam Ending, setting the target score at 70.

Thomas Robinson scored the game-winning shot off of a missed layup by Mario Little with Robinson getting the rebound and the layup to go, giving Mass Street the win 70-67.

Robinson led with a 21 pt., 15 reb. double-double. Mario Little finished behind him with 17 points and Keith Langford ended with 15 points.

Dedric Lawson, Mario Chalmers and Tyshawn Taylor did not play in the game.

Mass Street will face the Show Me Squad made up of Missouri alumni in a Border Showdown type TBT matchup Saturday at 3 p.m.

