Mandela Washington Fellows meet for panel with Manhattan leaders

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Potential future leaders from Africa met with several groups involved with the Manhattan community.

Kansas State University hosted 6 of 28 Mandela Washington fellows selected by the US State Department to learn leadership skills at universities across the nation. Those students from different countries in Africa attended a panel today to hear from the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, K-State Innovation Partners, the Rotary Club of MHK, and others. They called it a great learning experience.

”Its really a great privilege to be in this program because it means that I’m learning a lot from other fellows I’ve come to network with other fellows to share some of the best practices back in my community and some of the best practices back in my organization,” said John Orinbo, Mandela Washington Fellow.

“I’ve learned a lot, I’ve made first and the most important is that I met new people from Africa, those who I couldn’t meet by my own efforts,” said Shomri Keate, Mandela Washington Fellow.

A specific goal of theirs is to find resources for women in rural areas to become empowered in the agricultural industry working.

