Man wanted for burglary arrested when found in Oakland area

Austin K. North
Austin K. North(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man wanted for a previous burglary was arrested officials in Topeka found him in the Oakland area.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials on patrol spotted a man who was known to be wanted in the 200 block of NE Branner St.

Officials said the suspect, identified as Austin K. North, 31, of Topeka, was stopped and it was found he had a warrant out for his arrest through the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

As a result of the investigation, North was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated burglary
  • Burglary
  • Theft - less than $1,500
  • Identity theft

As of Thursday, North remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 2 p.m. on July 27.

