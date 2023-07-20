Man calls 911 for a ride, arrested on child sex crimes after found at house of teen

Gavin Brand
Gavin Brand(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old is behind bars after he called 911 for a ride but was arrested on child sex crimes when law enforcement found him at the home of a teenager.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, officials were called to the area of SE 61st and SE Shawnee Heights Rd. with a call for assistance.

When officials arrived, they said they found Gavin L. Brand, 19, of Osawatomie, had called 911 to ask for a ride after he left the home of a girl between the ages of 14 and 16.

Brand was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated indecent liberties with a child
  • Criminal sodomy - child between the ages of 14 and 16

As of Thursday, Brand remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

