KU Volleyball releases full 2023 season schedule

KU Volleyball hosts its Senior Day on Nov. 19, 2022. at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena.
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Volleyball released their full 2023-24 schedule Thursday, July 20.

The season will feature 28 matches, including 15 at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena (HFVA) in Lawrence. The Jayhawks will South Dakota in an exhibition match on Aug. 12. Then, they will have 10 non-conference matches before conference play begins with 18 matches.

According to a release from Kansas Athletics, the Jayhawks return 13 players from 2022′s roster, which finished 19-11 and ended in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Junior setter and Topeka native Camryn Turner was voted into the Preseason All-Big 12 Team and received an All-Big 12 Second Team selection last season.

Below is the full schedule. The bolded lines indicate a home game at HFVA. Games noted with an asterisk (*) indicate a Big 12 opponent.

DateOpponentTime
Aug. 12South Dakota (Exh.)1:00 p.m.
Aug. 25Pepperdine (Omaha Tournament in Omaha, NE)3:00 p.m.
Aug. 26at Omaha (Omaha Tournament in Omaha, NE)7:00 p.m.
Aug. 31Purdue (Kansas Invitational)6:30 p.m.
Sep. 2Marquette (Kansas Invitational)1:00 p.m.
Sep. 7at Wichita State (Shocker Volleyball Classic in Wichita, KS)7:00 p.m.
Sep. 8Colorado (Shocker Volleyball Classic in Wichita, KS)3:00 p.m.
Sep. 12Oral Roberts6:30 p.m.
Sep. 15Bellarmine (Jayhawk Classic)12:00 p.m.
Sep. 15New Hampshire (Jayhawk Classic)7:00 p.m.
Sep. 16Texas State (Jayhawk Classic)1:00 p.m.
Sep. 22*at Texas Tech6:00 p.m.
Sep. 23*at Texas Tech2:00 p.m.
Sep. 29*Houston6:30 p.m.
Sep. 30*Houston3:00 p.m.
Oct. 5*at Texas7:00 p.m.
Oct. 6*at Texas7:00 p.m.
Oct. 14*Oklahoma1:00 p.m.
Oct. 21*at TCU3:00 p.m.
Oct. 26*West Virginia6:30 p.m.
Oct. 27*West Virginia6:30 p.m.
Nov. 3*Kansas State6:30 p.m.
Nov. 4*Kansas State3:00 p.m.
Nov. 10*at Iowa State6:30 p.m.
Nov. 11*at Iowa State4:00 p.m.
Nov. 15*Baylor6:30 p.m.
Nov. 17*at BYU8:00 p.m.
Nov. 22*at Cincinnati5:00 p.m.
Nov. 25*UCF1:00 p.m.

