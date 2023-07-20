Kitten brought in on brink of death to hit adoption floor following recovery

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Those in the Junction City area will soon see a feline on the animal shelter adoption floor who is lucky to be alive after she was brought in on the brink of death.

The Junction City Animal Shelter says the feline had been so far gone that officials war not optimistic that she would survive.

Shelter staff said the kitten had a severe upper respiratory infection and hundreds of fleas causing her to be anemic. They jumped in and bathed her right away to remove the fleas while the cat also received plenty of fluids,l eye drops and dewormer.

With all the medical intervention, love and warmth, officials said the kitten, dubbed Chicken Noodle, did survive the ordeal and is now thriving. She will soon hit the adoption floor.

To them, shelter staff said an animal shelter means a safe haven for neglected, injured or cast-aside pets where they can heal and find new and loving homes.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.