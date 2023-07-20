Kansas startup raises $1 million for expansion of production and operations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas startup, Love Lifesciences, raised $1 million to support the expansion of production and operations.

According to officials with Love Lifesciences, the company has raised $600,000 with commitments for a subsequent $400,000. Supporters in the latest round of fundraising include Kansas-based angel investors and the GROWKS investment group.

Love Lifesciences officials said money from the fundraising will go toward several crucial functions, including expanding manufacturing and production of the startup’s UniPen injection device, verification and validation testing of Unipen and development of critial U.S. Food and Drug Administration systems and documentation for UniPen. Additionally, these funds will allow for expansion of research and development on the MultiPen injection device with extension of the deivce’s intellectual property portfolio.

Love Lifesciences officials indicated it was founded by Nick Love, MD, MBA, and Bradley Hopper in 2021 in Overland Park, Kan. Love Lifesciences is developing a series of self-administered injection devices targeted toward revolutionizing the patient injection experience while providing pharma partners time-and-monetary savings through a de-risked device integration process.

According to officials with Love Lifesciences, in addition to the $1 million pre-seed fundraiser, the Kansas startup received $124,000 in funding from an oversubscribed crowdfunding campaign in 2022. Love Lifesciences has also received awards from Digital Sandbox KC and the Kansas Department of Commerce, resulting in a total of $1.2 million raised since the company’s beginning.

“The success of this fundraising effort is a testament to the innovativeness of our initial injection device and the impact we hope to make on the health-care industry, as we continue to improve the availability and effectiveness of our product,” said Bradley Hopper, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer for Love Lifesciences. “I am very grateful to have the backing of key angel investors and the State of Kansas’ investment arm as we pursue the commercialization of UniPen. The ability to use my skills to help people have an improved injection experience, paired with my love for business and innovation, keeps me pushing forward.”

“We believe patients deserve a less painful, more seamless injection experience when receiving care,” he added. “We’re working to make that a reality by ensuring more patients love life.”

