Kansas Department of Agriculture accepting entries for photo contest

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Agriculture is accepting entries for a photo contest.

Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) officials encourage photographers to capture the beauty of Kansas and share it with others through their annual photo contest. KDA began accepting photos on July 19 and will continue accepting entries through the end of August.

This year’s KDA Photo Contest categories promote different aspects of Kansas agriculture, including Farm Fresh, Technology in Agriculture, Kansas Critters, and Kansas Life. These categories allow photographs to showcase Kansas agriculture in many ways. The various products of labor that feed the local communities, the scientific and technological advancements that increase efficiency and value, the many animals that play a role in agriculture, and the overall beauty of Kansas agriculture and what it means to live in this scenic state. For the third year, a video category will include submissions for drone footage, harvest videos, or other short clips under 30 seconds that showcase Kansas agriculture. As always, there is a separate Youth division for young photographers under 19 years old. Prizes will be awarded to the top two winners in each of the six categories.

According to officials, the KDA serves to advocate for agriculture, the state’s largest industry and economic driver. Photos that best capture the categories will be used throughout the year as KDA officials tell the story of Kansas agriculture. After submission, KDA is granted permission to use any photograph for publication, social media, websites, displays, etc. without payment or other consideration from the photographer.

KDA officials said photo entries should be sent in .jpg format to KDA.PhotoContest@ks.gov. Videos should be sent in .mp4 or .mov format. Entries must include a title and a brief description, where and when the photo/video was taken, the photographer’s full name and age, entry category, hometown, and email address.

Officials with the KDA noted guidelines for the KDA Photo Contest, including deadlines, categories and prizes, can be found at agriculture.ks.gov/PhotoContest. Voting to select finalists will begin on KDA’s social media sites in late August. For more information, contact Heather Lansdowne, KDA Director of Communications, at Heather.Lansdowne@ks.gov or 785-564-6706.

