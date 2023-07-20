K-State Salina math instructor receives faculty excellence award

K-State Salina officials said Teresa Hartman is the first recipient of the Delker Faculty...
K-State Salina officials said Teresa Hartman is the first recipient of the Delker Faculty Excellence Award for developing alternative textbook videos to help translate math calculations for her students.(Kansas State University Salina)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus’s math instructor, Teresa Hartman, received a faculty excellence award.

K-State Salina officials said Hartman is the first recipient of the Delker Faculty Excellence Award for developing alternative textbook videos to help translate math calculations for her students.

According to K-State Salina officials, as the 2023 award winner, Hartman will receive $5,000 in salary support to be used to upgrade software and equipment needed to produce revised videos.

“Over the course of my teaching career, I found that many math students don’t read the textbooks because they don’t understand them,” Hartman said. “To save them money, I wanted to make videos where I could translate the math for them so they could understand. To win the Delker Faculty Excellence Award is such a thrill and will allow me to go back and update some of the older videos that didn’t have the best audio quality.”

K-State Salina officials indicated the Delker award was implemented this year to recognize K-State Salina faculty for developing innovative courses and curricula. The award is made possible by David Delker, former K-State Salina associate dean of academics. Delker was a 1973 graduate of Kansas Technical Institute, now K-State Salina, and worked his way through the higher education ranks at K-State’s Manhattan and Salina campuses before retiring in 2014.

“The idea for this new award recognizing the excellent K-State Salina faculty came from my conversations with the KSU Foundation,” said Delker. “Much of my career at K-State focused on course and curriculum development, and I’ve always had a passion for improving student learning opportunities. This award encourages faculty to do likewise.”

K-State Salina said the alternative textbook videos have been a project of Hartman’s for more than eight years. She has seen improvement in many of her students due to the videos. Harman hopes that with the awards funds, she can reach even more students and improve their math skills.

“Teresa was selected for the Delker Faculty Excellence Award because of the strong proposal she submitted for updating the alternative textbook videos for her College Algebra course,” Delker said. “That course has far-reaching effects, as it is required in nearly all our academic programs. Teresa has a proven track record in improving the course, and these funds will help her make it even better.”

K-State Salina noted Hartman has been an instructor at K-State Salina since 2007. She earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Fort Hays State University in 2000 and her master’s degree in mathematics from Kansas State University in 2007.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Child arrested following armed robbery near Topeka burger joint
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Topeka native KJ Miller played a major role in Oklahoma Softball's National Championship win.
Topeka native played major role in Oklahoma Softball’s National Championship win
Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
Avoid the Area: Zeandale Rd. closed as crews respond to semi rollover

Latest News

FILE
Commissioners approve increase to $1.55 million for S. Topeka Blvd. signal project
Chicken noodle, a kitten brought into the Junction City Animal Shelter with sever medical...
Kitten brought in on brink of death to hit adoption floor following recovery
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas officials said now, in its second year, Chamber Blue of...
Chamber Blue of Kansas prioritizes small business by providing health insurance
FILE - Kansas' Frank Mason III, center right, celebrates with Devonte' Graham, center, left,...
Jayhawks fans have chance to win spot in crowd at Maui Jim Maui Invitational