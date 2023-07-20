Jackson Co. fair attracts fair-goers with Animals on Parade dressed in costumes

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson Co. Fair featured ‘Animals on Parade’ in costumes on Wednesday.

The fair includes carnival rides, parades, and a rodeo at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex located in Holton, but they also feature several shows from the 4-H clubs.

On Wednesday, July 19, various farm animals were in multiple shows during the fair, including an Animals on Parade event where kids dressed up their calves, ducks, and other entries in costume for a contest!

However, other than offering kids a fun time, they also learn life lessons like responsibility, leadership, and public speaking skills, exposing them to the farming industry and potentially leading them to become future farmers.

“Jackson Co. is a very livestock-oriented county,” said Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex board member Cody Askren. “For our industry and the livestock industry, it’s very important to keep our younger generation involved. Hopefully, when they become adults, they still stay in the industry. Far as public speaking, [those] skills are a plus.”

Breanna Brees was one of the participants in the Animals on Parade show, and she understands the life lessons she has learned to take care of an animal.

“I am learning responsibilities with my animals, so I am feeding my cows, my pigs, and my birds every day, morning, noon, and night,” said Brees.

The fair continues through Saturday, July 22, with the livestock shows, a judging contest, sales, and more scheduled. To view a list of all scheduled events at the fair, click HERE.

