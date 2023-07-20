Ground breaks on multi-million dollar childcare facility in Great Bend

Gov. Kelly and local officials break ground on a new childcare facility in Great Bend on July 20, 2023.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREAT BEND, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have broken ground on a new multi-million dollar childcare facility in Great Bend that promises to help assuage the state’s childcare shortage.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, July 20, that she helped break ground on the Advancing Barton Co. Childcare Center in Great Bend along with local legislators, county commissioners and Great Bend City Council members.

“I’m proud to be a part of this groundbreaking ceremony as it represents many communities across the state that have now received the much-needed support to open their doors or expand childcare facilities,” Kelly said. “Investing in our children’s future starts with safe, high-quality child care.”

The Gov. noted that the ceremony celebrated the attainment of new funding which was ended for the construction of the facility. The goal had been achieved after she announced a nearly $43.6 million grant to advance the rapid development of additional childcare slots around the state.

“Child care has been a major barrier to workforce retention and growth in rural communities,” said Sara Arnberger, Great Bend Development Director, Advancing Barton County Childcare. “This funding has been a lead catalyst to moving this project forward, and it is crucial to our goals to make these new centers come to life and better support our businesses, families, and, of course, the youngest members of our community.”

In June, Kelly and the Kansas Children’s Cabinet announced that the center was one of 52 organizations to receive a grant to create new, sustainable, high-quality, licensed childcare slots. The grant awarded to ABCC totaled more than $2.2 million.

