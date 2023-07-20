Governor Kelly announces nearly $5 million from CDC to support Kansans with diabetes

Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment...
Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will receive nearly $5 million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to better support Kansans who are affected by diabetes.(AP Photo/John Hanna)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Wednesday that nearly $5 million of support to Kansans affected by diabetes.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will receive funds from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to better support those at the most significant risk of diabetes and those affected by diabetes and reduce the overall burden.

“My administration continues to be laser-focused on providing resources that are fundamental to the health of all Kansans, including those with diabetes,” Governor Kelly said. “This funding is a step in the right direction as we work to expand quality, affordable health coverage to more Kansas families.”

The financial support is part of KDHE’s community-clinical linkages project.

“It is critical that we make resources and help available to stop the impacts of diabetes in our state,” Joan Duwve, MD, MPH, KDHE State Health Officer, said. “This funding will be instrumental in allowing us to work with our partners to improve access to quality care and resources Kansans need to live longer healthier lives.”

According to the 2022 Kansas Diabetes Report, diabetes costs Kansas approximately $2.4 billion yearly in direct medical expenses and indirect costs (loss of productivity due to diabetes). The report also states that people with diabetes are more likely to have other chronic diseases like heart disease, kidney disease, and nerve damage.

“This diabetes funding is an investment in Kansans and a lifeline for individuals with type 2 diabetes,” said Lainey Faulkner, KDHE Community-Clinical Linkages section director. “The funds will provide support for diabetes management and will help to increase prevention and risk mitigation of vulnerable individuals in Kansas.”

For more information on the Kansas Diabetes Prevention and Management Program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Gov. Kelly ceremonially signs a bill to welcome Lehigh-Portland State Park on July 17, 2023.
Bill freshly inked in ceremonial signing to welcome Kansas’ new state park
FILE
Child arrested following armed robbery near Topeka burger joint

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
The Foundation Park offers needed care for assisted living patients
The Jackson Co. Fair featured animals on parade in costumes on Wednesday, July 19.
Jackson Co. fair attracts fair-goers with Animals on Parade dressed in costumes
Community turns out for day two of Fiesta Topeka festival
Community turns out for Day Two of Fiesta Topeka