Friends of the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library plan next book/media sale

Friends of the Library Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library hold their book and media sale July 21 (Friends members), July 22 (public sale), July 23 ($10/bag)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Books, movies, CDs and more are up for grabs at the next Friends of the Library book and media sale.

It’s coming up this weekend. Janel DeLeye with the Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details of the event.

DeLeye said people will be able to find hundreds of books of all varieties, along with record albums, DVDs, and CDs. There’s also a special section of unique items people have donated. DeLeye showed off a pop-out children’s book version of The Wizard of Oz from the 1930s as one example.

The sale kicks off 5 to 8 p.m. Friday with a special sale for Friends of the Library members to get first choice of the items. People can buy memberships at the door. One-year memberships are $20 for an individual, or family memberships starting at $30.

The public sale is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (bring you own bags/totes), and Sunday is “Bag Day.” From noon to 3 p.m., people can walk off with everything they can fit in a provided brown paper sack for $10. Saturday and Sunday admission is free.

Sale Prices

  • Hardback books and most paperbacks – $2
  • Record albums, DVDs, CDs, audiobooks, sheet music – $1
  • 45 rpm records – $.50 or 3/$1
  • Small paperbacks (only where marked) – 2/$1
  • Children’s books – 4/$1

*NOTE: Due to a technical error, the video interview cuts off approx. :30 before ending. 13 NEWS apologizes for the error.

AARP Kansas Director Glenda DuBois and Dole Institute of Politics Director Audrey Coleman look...
Dole Institute celebrates 20th anniversary on namesake's 100th birthday
