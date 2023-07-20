Fla. driver hospitalized after straight-line winds blow truck over in Western Kan.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT
THOMAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-truck driver from Florida was sent to the hospital after straight-line winds in Western Kansas blew his vehicle over.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Highway 24 in Thomas Co. with reports of a single-vehicle incident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2016 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Yadian Beovides Novoa, 33, of Miami, Fla., had been headed west on I70 as a thunderstorm blew through the area.

KHP noted that the semi was hit by straight-line winds and overturned. The truck landed on its left side in the driving lane.

Officials said Beovides Novoa was taken to Citizens Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

