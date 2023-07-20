Evening traffic stop leads officials to arrest both driver, passenger

Antonio Reed, Paul Miller
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A driver and passenger were arrested after an evening traffic stop led officials to find that both had warrants and drugs had been in the vehicle.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says that around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials stopped a 1999 Toyota Camry Solara near SE 36th and SE Dupont Pl. for a traffic violation.

During the stop, officials said they requested a K-9 unit to help and illegal drugs were found. Both the passenger and driver were found to have warrants out for their arrests as well.

Officials said the driver, Antonio M. Reed, 50, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Two counts of possession of opiates
  • Two counts of use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia
  • Operate a motor vehicle without a valid license
  • Failure to give a signal while changing lanes or turning
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Driving while suspended - 1st conviction
  • Driving the wrong direction on a one-way road

As of Thursday, Reed remains behind bars on a $2,500 for his drug crimes and no bond listed on his warrant. He has a court appearance set for 3 p.m. on July 27 and again at 4 p.m. on Sept. 28.

The passenger, Paul A. Miller, 54, was also arrested and booked into jail on interference with law enforcement and his misdemeanor bench warrants. As of Thursday he no longer remains behind bars. A court appearance ahs been set for him for 9 a.m. on Sept. 27.

