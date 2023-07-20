Douglas Co. dispatcher helps expecting mom deliver baby at home

Dispatcher Brenda Dill is honored with a blue butterfly and leaf for her role in helping a new baby into the world on July 20, 2023.(Douglas Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Douglas Co. dispatcher was recently honored for her role in helping an expecting mother deliver her baby at home.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on April 4, dispatcher Brenda Dill took a 911 call about a pregnant woman who had been having contractions. The expecting mother reported the contractions were less than two minutes apart.

Dill was able to walk the mom through the steps to deliver her baby at home before medics were able to arrive. Once on-scene, they confirmed that both the mom and the new baby boy were happy and healthy.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Emergency Communications Center staff were able to add a blue butterfly and leaf in Dill’s honor to its “Tree of Life” to mark the occasion.

