Dole Institute celebrates 20th anniversary on namesake’s 100th birthday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Before future U.S. Sen. Bob Dole headed to Washburn University for law school, he graced the University of Kansas campus.

Twenty years ago this week, Dole and the university dedicated the Dole Institute of Politics in his honor.

Institute Director Audrey Coleman and Glenda Dubois, state director of of AARP Kansas, visited Eye on NE Kansas to tell us what they have planned to celebrate the Institute on what would have been Sen. Dole’s 100th birthday.

Coleman explained that the Institute provides a place for political and economic discussions, meant to foster civic participation and civil discourse in a bi-partisan manner.

Events on Saturday, July 22 start at 10 a.m. with tributes to Sen. Dole and the dedication of an earthwork created by artist Stan Herd.

People then are invited to attend an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dole Institute. It will include a celebration with birthday treats at 3 p.m., and at 4 p.m. they plan a flyover of historic military aircraft.

Debois said AARP Kansas has a long history of supporting veterans and military families. They’ve been able to partner with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation to support veteran caregivers. Sen. Bob Dole was wounded in action during World War II. Through the end of his life, he took time to honor veterans, including making unannounced visits to the National WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C. to greet fellow veterans.

You can find the full schedule for the anniversary celebration at https://doleinstitute.org/landmark/. To learn more about the Dole Institute, visit https://doleinstitute.org/.

