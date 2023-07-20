Dodge City driver arrested following East Topeka hit-and-run
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a hit-and-run in East Topeka, officials were able to find the suspect vehicle and arrest the Dodge City driver.
The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials were called to the area of SE 2nd and NE Branner St. with reports of a hit-and-run.
When officials arrived, they said they were able to gather a description of the vehicle.
A short time later, TPD said officers spotted the suspect vehicle and pulled the driver over. The driver was identified as Omar Perez-Aguilera, 28, of Dodge City.
Perez-Aguilera was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:
- Interference with lawful occupation by Acts of Violence
- Following too closely
- Leaving the scene of an injury accident
- No driver’s license
- Motor vehicle liability insurance required
Officials did not say the hit-and-run incident resulted in injury, however, the booking report indicates that at least one person may have been injured.
As of Thursday, Perez-Aguilera remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 8:30 a.m. on July 31.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.