Dodge City driver arrested following East Topeka hit-and-run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a hit-and-run in East Topeka, officials were able to find the suspect vehicle and arrest the Dodge City driver.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials were called to the area of SE 2nd and NE Branner St. with reports of a hit-and-run.

When officials arrived, they said they were able to gather a description of the vehicle.

A short time later, TPD said officers spotted the suspect vehicle and pulled the driver over. The driver was identified as Omar Perez-Aguilera, 28, of Dodge City.

Perez-Aguilera was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

Interference with lawful occupation by Acts of Violence

Following too closely

Leaving the scene of an injury accident

No driver’s license

Motor vehicle liability insurance required

Officials did not say the hit-and-run incident resulted in injury, however, the booking report indicates that at least one person may have been injured.

As of Thursday, Perez-Aguilera remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 8:30 a.m. on July 31.

