Dodge City driver arrested following East Topeka hit-and-run

Omar Perez-Aguilera
Omar Perez-Aguilera(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a hit-and-run in East Topeka, officials were able to find the suspect vehicle and arrest the Dodge City driver.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials were called to the area of SE 2nd and NE Branner St. with reports of a hit-and-run.

When officials arrived, they said they were able to gather a description of the vehicle.

A short time later, TPD said officers spotted the suspect vehicle and pulled the driver over. The driver was identified as Omar Perez-Aguilera, 28, of Dodge City.

Perez-Aguilera was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Interference with lawful occupation by Acts of Violence
  • Following too closely
  • Leaving the scene of an injury accident
  • No driver’s license
  • Motor vehicle liability insurance required

Officials did not say the hit-and-run incident resulted in injury, however, the booking report indicates that at least one person may have been injured.

As of Thursday, Perez-Aguilera remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond. He has a court appearance set for 8:30 a.m. on July 31.

