Court sides with former KHP Superintendent in sexual harassment lawsuit

Records from the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas show that a decision has been made in the civil case against retired Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Herman Jones who was accused of sexual harassment.

The sexual harassment claims, hostile work environment, suppression of speech and retaliation claims were dismissed by the District Court of Kansas.

Jones had been accused in 2021 by former employees Susan Pfannenstiel, Amber Harrington, Natasha McCurdy, Rebecca Corazzin-McMahan, Kimberly Meader and Jarah Cooper.

Court records indicate that Jones’ original accusations consisted of gender discrimination, hostile work environment, speech, suppression of speech, sexual discrimination, and retaliation.

Jones’ team had filed a motion to dismiss all the claims, and on Wednesday, July 19, the Court granted that motion as it found the accusations had been unfounded and did not have a solid foundation in the law.

The Court dismissed defendants Michael Murphy, Andrew Dean, Wesley Ludolph, Thomas Catnia and Eric Sauer from the case and entered a favorable decision for Jones and Jason DeVore.

