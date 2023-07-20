Community turns out for Day Two of Fiesta Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Among the many events to be enjoyed at Fiesta Topeka is a week long art show showcasing the work of local artists.

“The Fiesta’s all about the arts, the food, the music, the whole thing. So this fits in really good with it and I thought it’d be really good to do,” said Joey Rocha.

Rocha is an artist himself, and he also serves as the Fiesta’s art curator.

“We get about 20, 21 artists throughout the community to come in and show their work,” said Rocha. “It started out with three different families: the Chavez, the Rocha, and the Valdiva families. Then it just grew from there because there’s so much art in those families.”

He said the exhibit, like the Fiesta, is a chance to highlight people in his own community.

“It’s kind of a connective thing. Kansas, family art. That’s what it is, it’s family art. Cause when artists come together like this, we’re just a big family.”

For other people who were at Fiesta Topeka, there was one thing they looked forward to the most.

“It’s always the food. You gotta come out for the food. The burritos are the best,” said Chelsey Moran.

“The food, of course,” Brysen Roach said.

Chelsey Moran is a Topeka native that no longer resides in the capital city.

But some of her favorite memories were made at the Fiesta.

“The Fiesta you knew about. Like that was the big deal every year, everybody shows up for it,” Moran explained. “You can’t miss it. Food was always a big selling point, even leading up to the Fiesta, my mom and I would go grab lunch when they sell it during the week. So you just can’t miss it, it’s part of the Topeka community.”

Fiesta officials said it’s not unusual to sell over 10,000 food items per night.

