Commissioners set to vote on proposed changes to Kansas deer season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Commissioners are set to vote on proposed changes to the Kansas deer season as opening day approaches.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks says that as deer season in the Sunflower State approaches, season dates for the 2023-24 season will be voted on at the upcoming Commission meeting.

Commissioners are set to meet on Aug. 17 to consider changes to the youth and disability, early muzzleloader, archer, pre-rut firearm whitetail antlerless, firearms and extended season. The proposed changes are as follows:

Youth and disability season - Sept. 2 - 10, 2023

Early muzzleloader season - Sept. 11 - 24, 2023

Archery season - Sept.11 - Dec. 31, 2023

Pre-rut firearm whitetail antlerless season - Oct. 7 - 9, 2023

Firearms season - Nov. 29 - Dec. 10, 2023

1st extended whitetail antlerless-only season - Jan. 1 - 7, 2024, in units 6, 8, 9, 10 and 17

2nd extended whitetail antlerless-only season - Jan 1 - 14, 2024, in units 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 14 and 16

3rd extended whitetail antlerless-only season - Jan 1 21, 2024, in units 10A, 12,13,15 and 19

Extended archery whitetail antlerless-only season - Jan 22 - 31, 2024, in unit 19 only

The Aug. 17 meeting is set to take place in the Bicknell Center VIP Room at Pittsburg State University in Pitsburg at noon. For more information about the meeting and proposed changes, click HERE.

