Commissioners approve increase to $1.55 million for S. Topeka Blvd. signal project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is now set to pay for part of a $1.55 million project to upgrade three traffic signals at intersections along S. Topeka Blvd.

Officials with the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Public Works announced on Thursday, July 19, that they have requested approval of a revised project budget for the S. Topeka Blvd. Traffic Signal project.

The Department noted that project costs for certain materials had increased at an unexpected rate since the time of the original agreement in March 2020. Funds will go toward the original project contract to avoid exceeding the cap on shared costs and avoiding the possibility of a greater cost burden on the county.

The original project was set to cost a total of $944,444.44 until project funding was increased for the first time in December 2022 to $1.51 million. This would be the second cost increase and would require a total of $1.55 million. The Federal Highway Safety Improvement program would cover $1.35 million while Shawnee Co. would be responsible for the remaining $202,477.78.

The project paperwork lists the signals along S. Topeka Blvd. at SW 57th St., University Blvd., and SW Gary Ormsby Dr. are to be included in the project. The facelifts include mast arms, poles, bases and LEDs, signal heads, battery backup and retro-reflective backplates as well as video detection.

The project is also set to include left turn phasing at the University Blvd. and Gary Ormsby Dr. intersections to accommodate the right-of-way along the railroad.

At the July 20 Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners Meeting, officials voted to approve the request.

