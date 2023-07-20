Commissioners approve increase to $1.55 million for S. Topeka Blvd. signal project

FILE
FILE(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is now set to pay for part of a $1.55 million project to upgrade three traffic signals at intersections along S. Topeka Blvd.

Officials with the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Public Works announced on Thursday, July 19, that they have requested approval of a revised project budget for the S. Topeka Blvd. Traffic Signal project.

The Department noted that project costs for certain materials had increased at an unexpected rate since the time of the original agreement in March 2020. Funds will go toward the original project contract to avoid exceeding the cap on shared costs and avoiding the possibility of a greater cost burden on the county.

The original project was set to cost a total of $944,444.44 until project funding was increased for the first time in December 2022 to $1.51 million. This would be the second cost increase and would require a total of $1.55 million. The Federal Highway Safety Improvement program would cover $1.35 million while Shawnee Co. would be responsible for the remaining $202,477.78.

The project paperwork lists the signals along S. Topeka Blvd. at SW 57th St., University Blvd., and SW Gary Ormsby Dr. are to be included in the project. The facelifts include mast arms, poles, bases and LEDs, signal heads, battery backup and retro-reflective backplates as well as video detection.

The project is also set to include left turn phasing at the University Blvd. and Gary Ormsby Dr. intersections to accommodate the right-of-way along the railroad.

At the July 20 Shawnee Co. Board of County Commissioners Meeting, officials voted to approve the request.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Child arrested following armed robbery near Topeka burger joint
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Topeka native KJ Miller played a major role in Oklahoma Softball's National Championship win.
Topeka native played major role in Oklahoma Softball’s National Championship win
Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
Avoid the Area: Zeandale Rd. closed as crews respond to semi rollover

Latest News

Officials are set to begin a survey along K-185 on July 24, 2023.
Survey to begin along K-185 bridge over I-70 to map improvement details
Chicken noodle, a kitten brought into the Junction City Animal Shelter with sever medical...
Kitten brought in on brink of death to hit adoption floor following recovery
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas officials said now, in its second year, Chamber Blue of...
Chamber Blue of Kansas prioritizes small business by providing health insurance
FILE - Kansas' Frank Mason III, center right, celebrates with Devonte' Graham, center, left,...
Jayhawks fans have chance to win spot in crowd at Maui Jim Maui Invitational