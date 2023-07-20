Chamber Blue of Kansas prioritizes small business by providing health insurance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chamber Blue of Kansas launched in 2022 as a partnership between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas (BCBSKS) and the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Kansas (CCEKS) to help small business owners in pursuit of affordable and stable healthcare coverage.

BCBSKS officials said now, in its second year, Chamber Blue is requesting interested businesses to respond by Aug. 18 for the opportunity to be included.

BCBSKS officials indicated Chamber Blue is an association health plan (AHP) that works with chambers across Kansas to provide small businesses access to health insurance savings associated with large group medical coverage.

BCBSKS shared how it works:

Employers band together to purchase insurance.

This allows for more people in the pool.

The more people included, the more options, and potentially lower cost.

According to BCBSKS officials, Chamber Blue is available to employees who have acceptable risk and are active members in good standing with their local, participating chamber. Additionally, they must have 50 or fewer full-time equivalent employees.

This effort prioritizes small businesses by providing quality, reliable health insurance from a trusted Kansas name and creates opportunities for them to attract and retain their most valuable asset - their employees.

“The Chamber Blue of Kansas health insurance plan through our local Chamber is critical for us,” said Tami Cortez, Cortez Transportation. “As we expand our business and hire more staff, offering affordable health insurance helps us recruit and retain employees. Chamber Blue is a valuable benefit for us and for small businesses across the state.”

BCBSKS officials shared what you need to know for those interested in joining the Chamber Blue health plan.

Go to bcbsks.com/chamber and complete the form on the website. A Blue Cross rep will reach out to you to answer any questions you have. If you want to pursue coverage, they will direct you to an interest survey to complete.

Timeline: July 1 – Aug. 18, 2023: Interest survey (Interested groups must complete the interest survey to be eligible to enroll. Survey information determines rates.) Oct. 2023: Rates will be announced. Nov. 2023: Enrollment begins with the support of BCBSKS. Jan. 2024 : Coverage begins.





