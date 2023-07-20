Big 12 releases 2023-24 basketball conference opponents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Big 12 Conference announced its scheduled opponents for the 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

The 2023-24 season will be different from the 2022-23 season with the conference now holding 14 teams. Previously, all teams would play each other twice in the 10-team conference to total 18 conference games.

Teams will play five Big 12 opponents twice then play the other eight opponents once, totaling 18 conference games.

According to the Big 12′s release, opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a coaches poll to balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.

Below is the full slate of opponents for both KU and K-State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams:

Men’s Basketball:

Kansas:

Home and away: Baylor, Houston, K-State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

Home only: BYU, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas

Away only: UCF, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

Kansas State:

Home and away: BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Home only: Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma, TCU

Away only: Cincinnati, Houston, Texas, Texas Tech

Women’s Basketball:

Kansas:

Home and away: Baylor, BYU, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma

Home only: Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Away only: UCF, Texas, TCU, Texas Tech

Kansas State:

Home and away: UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas

Home only: BYU, Houston, Oklahoma State, West Virginia

Away only: Baylor, Cincinnati, TCU, Texas Tech

The full schedule of dates, times and channel listings will be released at a later date.

