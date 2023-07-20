Armory amps up fundraiser to aid Silver Lake Police Chief in cancer battle

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the Silver Lake Police Chief’s announcement that he’s battling cancer, a Kansas armory has heeded the call and helped amp up a fundraiser to help pay for his treatments.

The Silver Lake Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 19, that following Chief Marc McCune’s melanoma diagnosis, he has a lengthy and pricey battle ahead of him.

The Fallen Armory has partnered with GoFundMe to help benefit Chief McCune, a retired Kansas Highway Patrol Captain, as he continues his fight.

SLPD noted that the Chief would like to thank the community as residents continue to send cards and messages. He has even received offers to drive him to appointments. He is especially grateful for continued prayers.

A GoFundMe was originally started for Chief McCune at the beginning of July. McCune said he was diagnosed at the end of May with aggressive stage three nodular melanoma. He has since undergone various treatments, tests, scans and surgery to remove the affected tissue and nodes.

“I’m fighting with everything I have and have a great deal of treatment and testing left to go, but the medical costs have already depleted my Health Savings Account and my bills uncovered by insurance are incredible and just beginning,” McCune said in his GoFundMe.

As of July 17, McCune noted that his doctors told him the cancer was considered contained. More tests and scans have been scheduled for the near future and then reconstruction of his chest has been planned following removal of cancerous tissue from his sternum.

“Please educate yourselves about skin cancer and have anything suspicious checked by a dermatologist,” the Police Chief warned. “It could literally save your life.”

Fallen Armory is owned by four Kansas law enforcement officers who use the proceeds to help first responder families in need. It is located at 711 College Ave. in Goodland.

Those who wish to help Chief McCune in his battle can click HERE or HERE to donate.

