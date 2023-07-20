Active Violence Training to take place at Wamego High School

Wamego Police Department officials said Active Violence Training will take place on Friday,...
Wamego Police Department officials said Active Violence Training will take place on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22 at Wamego High School.(Wamego Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Active Violence Training will take place on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22 at Wamego High School.

Wamego Police Department officials shared on their social media that they will participate in training at Wamego High School. Officials said the training is designed to bring area law enforcement and emergency service agencies together and improve officers’ response and recovery capabilities should the community face an active violence incident.

According to officials, Wamego Police Department, the Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and other law enforcement agencies will participate in the training. Officials want to alert the public that there will be emergency vehicles parked in the area. This training exercise is planned and monitored. Citizens should not be alarmed as there is no danger to the public.

Wamego Police Department officials said 8th St. will be closed from Lincoln Ave. to Poplar St. during these training sessions.

Wamego Police Department officials noted being prepared is a top priority for all parties involved. Officials said they are committed to the safety of their citizens and it is important for the community to know that they are doing what they can to prepare for the worst.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Child arrested following armed robbery near Topeka burger joint
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Topeka native KJ Miller played a major role in Oklahoma Softball's National Championship win.
Topeka native played major role in Oklahoma Softball’s National Championship win
Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
Avoid the Area: Zeandale Rd. closed as crews respond to semi rollover

Latest News

According to Walmart officials, Walmart+ Assist was designed to do exactly what’s in the name,...
Walmart+ Assist supports customers using government assistance
FILE
Court sides with former KHP Superintendent in sexual harassment lawsuit
Police investigating gunfire that strikes house and car in central Topeka
Tons of uncleaned hazardous waste found in KC facility costs company $300K