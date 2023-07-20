Active Violence Training to take place at Wamego High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Active Violence Training will take place on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22 at Wamego High School.

Wamego Police Department officials shared on their social media that they will participate in training at Wamego High School. Officials said the training is designed to bring area law enforcement and emergency service agencies together and improve officers’ response and recovery capabilities should the community face an active violence incident.

According to officials, Wamego Police Department, the Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and other law enforcement agencies will participate in the training. Officials want to alert the public that there will be emergency vehicles parked in the area. This training exercise is planned and monitored. Citizens should not be alarmed as there is no danger to the public.

Wamego Police Department officials said 8th St. will be closed from Lincoln Ave. to Poplar St. during these training sessions.

Wamego Police Department officials noted being prepared is a top priority for all parties involved. Officials said they are committed to the safety of their citizens and it is important for the community to know that they are doing what they can to prepare for the worst.

