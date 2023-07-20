71-year-old dies in Death Valley as temperatures soared past 121 degrees

The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by...
The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by walking short distances from their vehicles or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains.(Casey Patel/National Park Service)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (Gray News) – A 71-year-old man died in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday as temperatures skyrocketed to 121 degrees at the time of his death.

Park officials suspect heat was a factor in his death, although the Inyo County Coroner’s Office has not determined an official cause yet.

Park officials said the temperature at nearby Furnace Creek was 121 degrees, but the temperatures inside Golden Canyon where the man was found were “likely much higher” due to the canyon walls radiating the sun’s heat.

The entire globe has simmered to record heat both in June and July. (CNN, KTVN, KSNV, KEYE)

The man, who has not been identified, was found collapsed outside the restroom at Golden Canyon. He was wearing a sun hat and hiking clothes and was carrying a backpack. Officials found his car in the parking lot of the popular hiking trail.

According to a news release, other hikers discovered the man and called 911.

A medical helicopter was unable to respond due to the excessively high temperatures. Park rangers responded and performed CPR and used an AED, but they were unable to save the man.

The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by walking short distances from their vehicles or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains.

The 71-year-old man’s death is the second heat-related death in Death Valley this summer. A 65-year-old man died on July 3.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Child arrested following armed robbery near Topeka burger joint
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Crews respond to reports of a collision between a train and a truck in Topeka on July 18, 2023.
One pronounced dead following train-truck collision near Topeka Water Plant
Topeka native KJ Miller played a major role in Oklahoma Softball's National Championship win.
Topeka native played major role in Oklahoma Softball’s National Championship win
Crews work the scene of a crash on Zeandale Rd. near Manhattan on July 19, 2023.
Avoid the Area: Zeandale Rd. closed as crews respond to semi rollover

Latest News

FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a...
Senate Judiciary approves bill to impose stronger ethics standards on Supreme Court justices
Experts are concerned about large algae blooms off the coast of Southern California.
Toxic algae blooms take toll on marine life
Allie spent several days in the ICU with more than 19 broken bones, a lacerated liver and skull...
Young girl speaks after being severely injured in Fourth of July parade
More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner's rented out pool
Midday in Kansas