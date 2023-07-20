120 international officers, 94 nations visit state capitol to learn American processes, operations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - International officers across 94 nations visited the state capitol to learn about our nation’s judicial processes, operations, and more.

One hundred twenty international military officers currently studying at the Command General Staff College (CGSC) at Fort Leavenworth visited the state capitol to tour the capitol building, learn about the legislative process, the state judiciary system, the duties of the Kansas National Guard, and meet with Governor Laura Kelly and the House Chamber.

David Marshall Bornn Jr., the field studies program director for Fort Leavenworth’s international military student division, says this is all part of a United States government partnership for Security Cooperation. The United States invites military officers worldwide to come to America and learn about our values and how we operate — facets that each student could learn and apply to their respective armies.

“The U.S. Government invites our strategic partners to come to America to attend our schools in a partnership for security cooperation. Part of that is to provide them with some American values and different facets that are congressionally mandated by the state department through the U.S. Congress. We give them money to come here to learn about mechanics [and] flying for CGSC. It is about being a staff officer, but we also want to take the time to introduce them to the many things that make America what it is. It is an exceptional place for them to come, and we want them to leave here [instilling] some of those positive values that not only our citizens but our military would like them to imbue as they move on in their careers and become strategic leaders in their armies and even potentially presidents, kings, and prime ministers.”

United States military operations are typically regarded as classified information that should not be shared with other countries, but Bornn says all information shared is unclassified.

Besides, that is not the only thing taught by the program. Each student also learns about the United States education system and American values. Plus, Fort Leavenworth wants to remain transparent with these students from partnering nations.

“We were very open and transparent. Everything we do is unclassified. We want to bring them in and be a partner with us throughout the schooling process, and most of what we do in the field studies is absolutely transparent as far as diversifying American life. We introduce them to our education system. We introduce them to our political processes. We hit human rights in every single event that we do so we can ensure that we can touch on those things that we believe have made not only the U.S. a great nation abroad but also our military a force of change.”

Major Erlend Skagen of the Norwegian Army is currently a student at Fort Leavenworth and believes from a European and NATO member standpoint. It is important to learn from a fellow NATO member.

“You are a big country compared to mine,” said Maj. Skagen. “Mine is only five million people, so things that we would consider a problem in our country are probably minute compared to this — being the biggest military power in the world and being the biggest contributor to NATO. Of course, at least from a European standpoint and from a NATO standpoint, it is important for us to know how the biggest military power conducts its operations.”

Skagen has been to the United States before and says he has seen tremendous hospitality from residents.

“I love the United States,” said Maj. Skagen. “I have been here several times before. I love the people, the hospitality, and the welcoming we have had here in the great state of Kansas has been tremendous.”

“One of the good things about being an international student here is the opportunity to meet people from all over the world,” said Skagen. “Not just from your own army and from the Norwegian Army but to make connections and to make friends and hopefully to make life-lasting friendships with people from all over the world.”

It has been a tradition since 1894 for international officers to attend the Command General Staff College, making 2023 the 129th year since it began.

