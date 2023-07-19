WIBW Job Fair attracts several hundred people looking for work

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several hundred people turned out for the first WIBW Job Fair on Wednesday at the Fairlawn Plaza Mall, S.W. 21st and Fairlawn in Topeka.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but that didn’t stop people from coming early to check in with some of the more than 40 employers who took part in the event.

“Before 10, we had people coming in already,” said Tiffany Beyer, of Stormont Vail Health, “not just the vendors setting up, but community members coming to find out about jobs, and they’re so excited.”

Several employers said there were jobs available in Topeka, and some didn’t require prior experience.

Steven Vickery, of Mars-Wrigley, said the candy manufacturing plant was getting ready for an expansion and needed additional employees.

“It takes a strong work ethic,” Vickery said. “We’re looking for dedicated people. We’re looking for people that are going to show up, be on time, do their job.”

Karen Hockins, of Bettis Companies, said employees are needed for seasonal work.

“The current state of the labor force is there aren’t a lot of people working,” Hockins said. “We’re a seasonal company, so we have a lot of jobs and positions to hire for, based on our working season, which is between March and December, so we’ve got to get out there and really hustle to fill those spots.”

Stormont Vail Health was the presenting sponsor for the event.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.