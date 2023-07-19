Weekend I-70 closure to impact drivers headed west through Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Another weekend closure along I-70 through Downtown Topeka is expected to impact drivers headed west.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says that starting at 12 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, crews will close westbound I-70 through Downtown Topeka as they complete pavement patching along the Polk Quincy Viaduct.

Weather allowing, KDOT said westbound I-70 between 8th and Topeka Blvd. will close until work is completed. Work is not expected to last longer than 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 23.

Officials noted that the 8th St. exit will be the last open exit for drivers headed west. Traffic will follow signed detours and be routed to either I-470, K-4, Highway 24 or Highway 75. Drivers also have the option to use the local street detour - Madison Ave. to 6th St. to Topeka Blvd. to the 1st St. I-70 on-ramp.

Eastbound traffic is not expected to be impacted, however, the interstate remains reduced to a single lane in each direction along the viaduct. Additional closures are expected in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.