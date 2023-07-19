Wednesday forecast: Near seasonal, slight chance of storms this afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures for most areas will be in the 80s to low 90s through Saturday before extreme heat builds back in for Sunday and lasts all of next week. Rainfall wise we’re monitoring this afternoon, early Friday morning and late Saturday afternoon for possible rain/storms that could impact outdoor plans during the day but all chances will be for a portion of northeast KS with most spots dry.

Taking Action:

With a low chance for showers/storms this afternoon, stay weather aware. You don’t need to cancel outdoor plans but make sure you seek shelter immediately if you hear thunder or see lightning. Don’t wait until it starts raining because it may not rain in your area but you could still have a storm nearby where you could still be struck by lightning. This statement holds true for any lingering storms Friday morning and possible storms that develop late Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening (don’t cancel outdoor plans but stay weather aware).

Be ready for extreme heat starting Sunday and lasting all of next week with most spots in the mid 90s to low 100s so get any outdoor chores done through Saturday while it stays cool.



Once again clouds and possible afternoon rain in some areas could impact how warm it gets today. Worst case scenario highs south of I-70 could reach the mid 90s but most areas will likely be in the mid 80s to low 90s not only today but tomorrow as well with everyone in the 80s Friday. Humidity will decrease through the day tomorrow and increase through the day Saturday.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 70 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Slight chance for a few spotty showers and a possible t-storm in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A better chance of showers/storms compared to this afternoon but it’s still not a high chance. We’ll continue to fine tune this part of the forecast through the day but this may hold the best chance for everyone to at least have a chance for rain. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds N/NE 5-10 mph.

The rain chance Thursday night into Friday morning will be highest for the western and southern portion of the WIBW viewing area (which is why the statement of tonight being the best chance for anyone in northeast KS to get rain was made).

Friday will mainly be dry other than a few lingering showers early and highs in the mid 80s. Upper 80s to around 90° on Saturday with a slight chance for storms late in the day as humidity increases so that will be something to monitor on specific details.

Sunday through much of next week will be dangerously hot with highs in the mid 90s to as hot as 105° the way it looks now (subject to change). Heat indices could be as hot as 113° and again this could last for at least 6 days Sunday through Friday so be ready and prepare!

Hail/wind risk with storms anytime in the afternoon or overnight (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly Thursday night (SPC/WIBW)

