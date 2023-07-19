Walls left standing, home heavily damaged following Emporia trailer fire

A trailer is left heavily damaged following a fire in Emporia on July 18, 2023.
A trailer is left heavily damaged following a fire in Emporia on July 18, 2023.(KVOE/Chuck Samples)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The walls of a trailer home were left standing, however, the residence was heavily damaged after an evening fire in Emporia.

KVOE reports that around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, emergency crews were called to 611 E. Second St. in Emporia with reports of a fire.

When officials arrived, they found a trailer home engulfed in flames. The walls had been left standing, however, fire and smoke rolled from the north entrance and caused heavy damage to the home.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire and the cause remains unidentified. Crews also continue to investigate where the fire originated from.

KVOE noted that the fire took place at the site of a previous fire that destroyed another trailer home several years prior.

