Vandals continue to target parks around Riley Co. as damage estimates climb
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Damage estimates continue to climb as vandals continue to target parks around Riley County while the first incident outside of Manhattan is reported.
The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials were called to East Park in the 200 block of N. Remmele St. in Riley with reports of vandalism.
When officials arrived, they said they found the door to the women’s bathroom had been heavily damaged. The crime cost park officials about $500 to repair.
Officials in Riley County have taken multiple reports of vandalism in Manhattan since April. This is the first report outside Manhattan city limits.
Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
Riley County parks vandalism
Vandalism costs Manhattan $550 to repair as search for suspect continues
Bathrooms that were vandalized at a Manhattan park will cost the city about $550 to repair as officials continue to look for the suspect.
RCPD searches for person behind vandalized door at Manhattan organization
Officials in Riley Co. are searching for the person responsible for breaking the glass door of a Manhattan organization.
Manhattan Parks and Rec notice vandalism at Anneberg Park over recent weeks
Manhattan Parks and Rec have noticed multiple things that have been vandalized in the past few weeks at Anneberg Park.
Manhattan residents urged to report information on $3.6K park vandalism
Residents in Manhattan have been urged to report any information they may have about recent park vandalism that cost the City about $3,600.
Vandals cause $630 in damages in Manhattan park bathroom
An investigation has been opened after $630 in damage was done by suspected vandals in a Manhattan city park bathroom over the weekend.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.