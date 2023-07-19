Vandals continue to target parks around Riley Co. as damage estimates climb

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Damage estimates continue to climb as vandals continue to target parks around Riley County while the first incident outside of Manhattan is reported.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 18, officials were called to East Park in the 200 block of N. Remmele St. in Riley with reports of vandalism.

When officials arrived, they said they found the door to the women’s bathroom had been heavily damaged. The crime cost park officials about $500 to repair.

Officials in Riley County have taken multiple reports of vandalism in Manhattan since April. This is the first report outside Manhattan city limits.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.