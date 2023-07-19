Topeka native played major role in Oklahoma Softball’s National Championship win

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KJ Miller’s first year as an Oklahoma Softball Student Manager couldn’t have gone any better.

”We’re coming from all over the country to come and be a part of the top program in the country,” Miller said.

In his freshman year, he was the program’s secret weapon en route to a National Championship win.

“Being able to like, get the whole experience of being on the team and on the field and all this and that was just really cool,” he said.

His mom’s history with fastpitch, and his dad being from the state of Oklahoma, helped decide his destination college pretty early in life.

“It’s been a dream to work for them and just be a part of their team my whole life.”

Once he got to Norman, KJ found himself in the circle at practices. He was pitching to the players to prepare them for anything that may be thrown, or pitched, their way.

“It’s just making them better I guess, because I can throw a little harder and have more movement on the ball. And it’s also making me better as well,” he said.

As a former member of the USA Junior Men’s National Team in fastpitch, KJ brings something to the table that not many other managers can.

“In men’s fastpitch we get to crow hop, and in girls softball you drag your foot.”

Born in Topeka and raised on the Potawatomi Reservation, KJ began pitching at 8 years old.

“It’s really cool because I’m coming from a reservation, and not a lot of kids from the rez get off of the rez I guess.”

He’s now a National Champion.

“It was very emotional. I had a lot of tears of joy, because I helped them work hard towards their goal,” he said with a smile.

At the Women’s College World Series, he saw a familiar face. His good friend and National Freshman of the Year NiJaree Canady, who he grew up playing sports with.

“We’re both from the same communities I guess, and we were both at the World Series. That was really cool,” Miller said.

He was actually able to model Canady’s pitching style for the Sooners before facing Stanford in the semifinals. It’s something he does for a lot of the teams they face.

“Deep down I was really proud of her but I really wanted to win,” he said with a laugh.

Winning is something KJ definitely wants to keep doing in his next three years at OU, as he continues to represent men’s fastpitch in the softball community.

“I just want people to know that it’s not just a girls sport. And if you try it, you might like it,” he said.

