Topeka leaders say City needs to reassess its plan to deal with homelessness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - City leaders took part in a lengthy discussion during Tuesday’s City Council meeting to address an issue many feel has gotten worse in Topeka.

“The homeless problem in our community is a crisis, and to say otherwise would not be accurate, and this body has finally recognized that and I think this is a great discussion that we’ve got to keep having. This is the start, not the end of it,” said Topeka councilmember Spencer Duncan.

Duncan said the homelessness issue remains a top concern, but not because of a lack of action.

“To say we’re not doing anything would be incorrect, but to say we could do a better job of coordinating them all together is absolutely accurate.”

Duncan also said the governing body’s challenge is to develop a plan that provides solutions now and in the future.

“I think it’s a two fold plan. It’s the short term issues that we need to address immediately such as where people are camping, how we’re doing cleanup efforts, and how we’re doing abandoned properties,” Duncan explained. Versus what’s the long-term solution? Is there a shelter of some kind? is that more comprehensive laws? So we can do both of those at the same time.”

Councilmember Sylvia Ortiz shares her colleague’s sense of urgency.

“I think it’s gotten worse. There’s times I’ve seen it get worse and then better, but I think with COVID and everything, I think it’s gotten a lot worse,” said Ortiz.

The City has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday, July 25 where it hopes to hear from a consultant commissioned earlier this year.

