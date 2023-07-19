Topeka Junior Golf Association hosts 2023 City Championship

By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 18, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Junior Golf Association wrapped up its 2023 City Championship at Western Hills Golf Course on Tuesday, crowning nine new champions in different age groups.

The final few holes for the boys 15-17 group were nail biters. Washburn Rural’s Cam Zimlich, Bryan Tyrell, Silver Lake’s Bryce Badsky, and Santa Fe Trail’s Lane Workman were all neck and neck, until the 18th hole decided the winner. Zimlich shot a 146 over two days to claim the crown in the end.

”It was a two shot swing on 17, and so he tied it up and, it was either a birdie or a par that had to win it I know for sure,” said Zimlich. “It makes me feel like I can compete with anybody so that’s gonna be good.”

Workman placed 2nd and Tyrell placed 3rd.

As for the girls 15-17 group, Rural’s Raegan Petersen took 1st, followed by Reece Randall and Hayden’s Avery Grunert.

