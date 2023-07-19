Topeka City Council discuss city budget, including potential property tax rebate

By Jerick Tafoya
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s budget took focus multiple times at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The council voted to approve resolutions noting the intent to exceed the revenue-neutral rates for the city and Topeka metro budgets.

The state requires notification if the city expects to take in more money than the previous year through the mill rate.

That increase is expected — as 91 percent of Shawnee County homes saw their property values increase in 20-22.

Council members also discussed a potential property tax rebate for eligible homeowners.

Though some say they would prefer a more broad property tax cut, no action was taken on that.

