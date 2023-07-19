Silver Lake’s Makenzie McDaniel commits to Emporia State

By Katie Maher
Published: Jul. 18, 2023
SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake star basketball player Makenzie McDaniel is staying close to home to play college basketball.

The c/o 2024 6′1″ standout committed to Emporia State on Tuesday, announcing the news on Twitter.

“I am so grateful to be able to play the game that I love so close to home! I cannot wait to work with Coach O and his amazing staff,” she said in her statement.

The commitment proves the dedication former K-State Associate Head Coach Brian Osterman has to recruiting local Kansas talent.

McDaniel has one year left with the Eagles before becoming a Hornet. She was previously committed to Abilene Christian in Texas before decommitting in recent months.

