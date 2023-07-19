Separate flyovers to celebrate late Bob Dole to cast silhouettes on KU campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Those celebrating the 101st birthday of Bob Dole at KU are set to turn their eyes to the sky as two separate flyovers are planned.

The University of Kansas says that a flyover has been planned over the Lawrence campus by four T-38 Talons from the 435th Fighter Training Squadron at the Randolph Air Force Base in Texas. This is one of many activities planned for the landmark celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics.

Officials noted that the celebration coincides with what would have been former U.S. Senator Bob Dole’s 100th birthday.

The jets are set to travel southeast from the northwest as they cast their silhouettes over the Dole Institute around 11 a.m. on July 22.

Officials indicated that a civilian flyover with a smoke trail by Derek Rogers, of Lawrence, will follow as the family-friendly outdoor slate of activities begins to wind down around 4 p.m.

The celebration is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Robert J. Dole Insitute of Politics on the KU campus, 2350 Petefish Dr. in Lawrence.

