Report finds Kansas City has third largest issue with homicide rates

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 19, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that Kansas City has one of the largest homicide rate issues in the nation, following only Memphis and St. Louis.

With homicide rates having decreased by an average of about 5% in 40 of the nation’s largest cities between 2021 and 2023, personal finance website WalletHub.com says that on Wednesday, July 19, it released its report on Cities With the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems.

In order to find which cities have more issues with homicides, WalletHub said it compared 40 of the nation’s largest cities based on per capita homicides in the second quarter of each year between 2021 and 2023.

Kansas City was found to have one of the largest issues as it ranked 3rd overall with a total score of 64.49. In the second quarter of 2023, the city had 8 homicides per capita. That is nearly one homicide more per capita than in 2022 and nearly 4 more than in 2021.

To the east, St. Louis ranked 2nd overall with a total score of 66.36. In the second quarter of 2023, it had more than 16 homicides per capita. That is nearly 2 homicides less than in the same quarter of 2022 and nearly one homicide less than in 2021.

Oklahoma City ranked 10th with a total score of 43.24. It had nearly four homicides per capita in the second quarter of 2023. That is more than one homicide more than in 2022 and less than one homicide more than in 2021.

Omaha ranked 21st with a total score of 29.98. It had just over one homicide per capita in the second quarter of 2023. That is less than one more homicide than in 2022 and less than one homicide less than in 2021.

Denver ranked 27th with a total score of 27.9. The city saw nearly three homicides in the second quarter of 2023. That is more than one less homicide than in 2022 and less than one less homicide than in 2021.

Lincoln ranked 32nd with a total score of 25.05. It had nearly one homicide in the second quarter of 2023. That is less than one less homicide than in both 2022 and 2021.

Lastly, Colorado Springs ranked 33rd with a total score of 24.71. It had more than one homicide in the second quarter of 2023. That is less than one homicide less than in 2022 and nearly one homicide less than in 2021.

The report also found that St. Louis had the highest amount of homicides per capita in the second quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City had the third largest change in homicides between 2022 and 2023 while Kansas City had the second largest and St. Louis had the third lowest. Kansas City was also found to have the highest change in homicides per capita between 2023 and 2021.

The report found the cities with the largest homicide issues are:

  1. Memphis, Tenn.
  2. St. Louis, Mo.
  3. Kansas City, Mo.
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. Detroit, Mich.

The cities with the smallest homicide issues are:

  1. Austin, Texas
  2. Boston, Mass.
  3. Raleigh, N.C.
  4. Philadelphia, Penn.
  5. Sacramento, Cali.

